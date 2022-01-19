Who are the five uncapped players in Scotland’s Six Nations squad?

Some are familiar names but there a couple of major surprises.

Andy Christie

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saracens back-row forward played for Scotland at under-16 level but then went on to represent England U20s. The 22-year-old has played with Saracens since 2018, and has made over 30 appearances for the London side and signed a new contract with them just before Christmas. Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said recently: "He has shown real progression over the last 18 months and we firmly believe he can fulfil his potential in the seasons ahead."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has handed squad places to five uncapped players. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ben White

London Irish scrum-half who moved from Leicester Tigers to London Irish last summer. Made made history when he became the youngest player in Leicester’s Premiership history when he came off the bench against Harlequins in September 2016, aged 17 years and 151 days. Played for London Irish in their Challenge Cup victory over Edinburgh last weekend.

Kyle Rowe

A London Irish team-mate of White’s. Rowe was born in Ascot but came through the ranks in Scotland, playing for Falkirk, Glasgow Hawks and Ayr, winning a league and cup double with the latter in season 2018-19. The winger was part of the Scotland Sevens and Under-20 squads and had a spell with Edinburgh before moving to London Irish. Scored a hat-trick against Saracens.

Rory Darge . (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rory Darge

The form player in Scottish rugby this season. The openside has been outstanding since making the move from Edinburgh to Glasgow last spring. Was part of the Scotland squad in the autumn but missed out on his first cap because of injury. Now pushing Hamish Watson hard for the No 7 jersey. Darge’s brother Arron is on the books at Hearts.

Ben Vellacott

Dual-qualified former Scotland U20 scrum-half who was on the radar of England for a while. Signed for Edinburgh from Wasps last summer and made an immediate impact, with four tries in his first eight games. Explosive pace and likely to provide back-up to Ali Price from the bench. Edged out Glasgow pair Jamie Dobie and George Horne for a place in the squad.

Kyle Rowe of London Irish (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details