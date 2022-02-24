Table-topping France will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record in the tournament – the only team to have won their first two games.

Meanwhile Gregor Townsend’s team will be hoping to run out as winners for the second time at Murrayfield in this year’s Six Nations, having beated England in a thrilling opening fixture before losing out to Wales in Cardiff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Scotland should not be lacking in confedence, having triumphed against France in last year’s competition in a tense 23-27 away win at the Stade de France.

Here’s what history tells us about the international tie that dates back over a century.

What is the record between Scotland and France?

Since Scotland first played France at Inverleith, in Edinburgh, in the Five Nations Championship on January 22, 1910, a total of 98 matches have been played between the two teams.

France have the edge with 56 wins, compared to 39 for Scotland, while the teams have drawn on three occasions.

Stuart Hogg roars with delight after Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland a Six Nations win in Paris in 2021.

The Home Nations Championship became the Five Nations Championship with the addition of France in 1910.

France were then expelled from the tournament in 1932, with the four host nations once again competing for the title until France were readmitted for the 1948 competition.

Italy then joined to make it the Six Nations Championship in 2000.

In the history of the competition France have lifted the trophy as outright winners on 17 occasions, compared to Scotland’s 14 triumphs.

What has been the largest winning margin for each team?

France’s largest winning margin was 42 points in their 2003 match against Scotland, when they won 51–9 in the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Scotland’s biggest win came back in 1912, with a 31–3 home triumph – a 28 point margin.

When did Scotland last beat France in Edinburgh?

Scotland’s last home win against France in the Six Nations was just two years ago, when they triumphed 28–17 in the 2020 Six Nations at Murrayfield.

France have a relatively poor record against Scotland at Murrayfield in recent years – with other defeats in 2016, 2018 and 2109.

Scotland fans will be hoping that their team can also make the most of home advantage in 2022.

When is the game?

Wales will face Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, February 26, during the third round of the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

The kick-off is at 2.15pm and the game will be shown live on the BBC.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.