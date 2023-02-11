When do Scotland play next in Six Nations? Date, kick-off time and full details for France match

Scotland’s Six Nations title hopes were further enhanced on Saturday with a 35-7 win over Wales at BT Murrayfield.

It means Gregor Townsend’s men have two wins out of two in the tournament, following on from the 29-23 success over England at Twickenham on matchday one. It is the first time since the tournament was expanded to six teams that Scotland have won their opening two matches.

When do Scotland play next in the Six Nations?

The 2023 Six Nations now takes a break for two weeks, with Scotland next in action at the end of the month when they travel to Paris on Sunday, February 26 when they take on France on matchday three. The kick-off is at 3pm GMT.

Full list of remaining Six Nations fixtures

Saturday February 25

Italy v Ireland (Rome, 1415): referee – Mike Adamson (Scotland); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on ITV Sport.

Wales v England (Cardiff, 1645): referee – Mathieu Raynal (France); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France). Live on BBC Sport.

Sunday February 26

France v Scotland (Paris, 1500): referee – Nika Amashukeli (Georgia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on ITV Sport.

Saturday March 11

Italy v Wales (Rome, 1415): referee – Damon Murphy (Australia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Chris Busby (Ireland). Live on ITV Sport.

England v France (Twickenham, 1645): referee – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand; assistant referees – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on BBC Sport and ITV Sport.

Sunday March 12

Scotland v Ireland (Edinburgh, 1500): referee – Luke Pearce (England); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes, Christophe Ridley (both England). Live on BBC Sport.

Saturday March 18

Scotland v Italy (Edinburgh, 1230): referee – Angus Gardner (Australia); assistant referees – Matthew Carley (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on BBC Sport.

France v Wales (Paris, 1445): referee – Nic Berry (Australia); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England). Live on ITV Sport.