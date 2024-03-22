What TV channel is Wales v Scotland Women? How to watch the Women's Six Nations

The 2024 Women's Six Nations gets underway this weekend with Scotland hoping to build on last year's best-ever fourth place finish.

Bryan Easson’s side start their tournament in Cardiff on Saturday looking to avenge the 34-22 defeat suffered to Wales in Edinburgh last year. Scotland collected 10 points in 2023 thanks to bonus point wins over Italy and Ireland, but were on the end of two heavy defeats to England and France.

England are the defending champions following last year’s Grand Slam success having dominated the competition in recent years with five consecutive triumphs leading up to the 2024 edition. Scotland can approach the Six Nations with confidence having claimed the inaugural WXV2 title last year.

Elisa Giordano, Italy captain, Hannah Jones, Wales captain, Manae Feleu, France captain, Marlie Packer, England captain, Rachel Malcolm, Scotland captain and Edel McMahon, the Ireland captain pose with the Six Nations trophy during Guinness Women's Six Nations Launch 2024 at held Frameless on March 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Scotland have just two home matches this year – against France on March 30 and England on April 13 – and will hope to cause some upsets on home turf before finishing with back-to-back away matches against Italy on April 20 and Ireland on April 27.

Qualification for the 2025 Rugby World Cup is also at stake this year. Whoever finishes highest out of Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy will secure their place at the showpiece event next summer with hosts England and France already qualified.

Wales v Scotland Women match details

The Women's Six Nations fixture takes place at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Kick-off is 4.45pm.

Wales v Scotland Women TV channel

Every match at the 2024 Women’s Six Nations will be shown live on the BBC. The Wales v Scotland match will be broadcast live on BBC2 with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Wales v Scotland Women live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on tablet, laptop or smartphone can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Wales v Scotland Women team line-ups

Wales: Jenny Hesketh; Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Nel Metcalfe; Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Natalia John, Abbie Fleming, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis. Replacements: Carys Phillips, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Georgia Evans, Kate Williams, Sian Jones, Niamh Terry, Carys Cox.

Scotland: Meryl Smith; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Coreen Grant; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (C), Alex Stewart, Evie Gallagher. Subs: Elis Martin, Molly Wright, Elliann Clarke, Louise McMillan, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald, Shona Campbell, Chloe Roll.

