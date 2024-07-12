Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

The second leg of Scotland’s Skyscanner Americas Tour takes them to Washington DC where they will meet the USA on Friday.

The tour opened with Gregor Townsend’s side recording a thumping 73-12 victory over Canada in Ottawa last weekend. An experimental Scottish side featuring 10 uncapped players scored 11 tries in the win over the hosts.

The match against the US is likely to pose a sterner test and Townsend has selected a far more experienced side. America are ranked 18th in the world, four places above the Canadians and 12 below the Scots. Like Canada, the US did not qualify for last year’s Rugby World Cup in France. It was the first time they had failed to make the tournament since 1995 and prompted a change of coach, with former US international Scott Lawrence taking over from Gary Gold. The US were also in action last weekend, losing 22-20 to Romania in Illinois.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has changed his entire starting 15 for the match against the USA. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

This will be the first time Scotland and the USA have met since 2018 when the Americans pulled off a shock 30-29 win in Houston. The Scottish tries came from Blair Kinghorn, George Turner, Dougie Fife and a penalty try but it was the hosts, inspired by fly-half AJ MacGinty, who edged it. Adam Hastings, George Horne and Matt Fagerson, who were all involved in that game, will start for Scotland in Washington DC. MacGinty will line up at 10 again for the US.

After the game against the USA, Scotland will head to South America to play Chile in Santiago on July 20 and Uruguay in Montevideo on July 27.

USA v Scotland match details

The match is being played at Audi Field in Washington DC on Friday, July 12, 2024. Kick-off is at 11.30pm UK time (6.30pm local). Audi Field will play host to another touring Scottish side on July 20 when DC United play Celtic in a pre-season friendly.

USA v Scotland TV channel

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.15pm. Highlights will be available on the Scottish Rugby website on Sunday morning.

USA v Scotland live stream

Customers can stream the match via the TNT Sports website and app.

Team news

Following the big win over Canada, Scotland have changed their entire starting XV and it will be a landmark occasion for Jamie Ritchie who will win his 50th Scotland cap. Other notable selections include Murphy Walker, who will win his fourth cap at tighthead prop, stand-off Hastings, who returns to the Scotland team for the first time since 2022, and Scarlets lock Alex Craig who has not played for the national team for three years. Sione Tuipulotu and Rory Darge have been named as co-captains and there are also two vice-captains in Ritchie and Kyle Steyn. There are 10 Glasgow Warriors players in the Scotland starting side.

Following their loss to Romania, the US have made changes, bringing in two new props in Jack Iscaro and David Ainu’u. Iscaro is a local DC boy and plays for Old Glory while American Samoa-born Ainu’u is a team-mate of Blair Kinghorn’s at French champions Toulouse. There is a first cap for Conner Mooneyham of Seattle Seawolves on the wing and Utah Warriors lock Saia Uhila and Old Glory scrum-half Ethan McVeigh could also make their debuts off the bench.

