Scotland's Finn Russell with the Calcutta Cup after the 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield in 2022. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Guinness Six Nations returns this weekend after a short hiatus and the standout match of round three is the Calcutta Cup game at Murrayfield.

Scotland v England is the oldest fixture in international rugby union, dating back to 1871 when the sides first met at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh. They have played each other 141 times, with England winning 76 and Scotland 46. Nineteen matches have been drawn. But it is Scotland who have held the upper hand in recent seasons. They’ve lifted the Calcutta Cup in five of the last six years and have won the last three matches in a row. You have to go back to the early 1970s for the last time that happened and Gregor Townsend’s side go into the game as odds on favourites with most major bookmakers.

England are in decent form, with wins over Italy and Wales in their opening two Six Nations fixtures. They sit second in the table on eight points, two behind leaders Ireland and three ahead of the third-placed Scots who beat Wales away in their opener then suffered an agonising home loss to France when they had a late try disallowed.

Scotland need to win to move above their ancient rivals and retain any realistic hope of winning the championship.

Scotland v England match details

The game takes place this Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 4:45pm.

Scotland v England TV details

The match is being shown live on BBC 1, with coverage due to begin at 4pm. Gabby Logan is presenting and will be joined by Sam Warburton and Martin Johnson, former captains of Wales and England, respectively. The match commentator is Andrew Cotter, with analysis provided by former Scotland international Chris Paterson and ex-England skipper Dylan Hartley.

Scotland v England live stream

The game is also available to watch in the UK on the BBC website and via the BBC iPlayer.

Scotland v England team news

Blair Kinghorn, the full-back, is back in the Scotland squad after missing the first two matches with a knee issue but there is still no place for winger Darcy Graham who has suffered another injury setback. Prop WP Nel returns after a neck strain and there are also recalls for back-row forwards Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury after Josh Bayliss pulled out with concussion. Second row forward Alex Craig has also joined the squad.

England have lost their first-choice scrum-half Alex Mitchell to a knee injury and have called in Harry Randall as cover. Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi are back from hip and groin injuries, respectively.

Scotland v England match referee, assistants and TMO

The match referee is Andrew Brace, the Cardiff-born former Belgian international who represents the Irish Rugby Football Union. Brace spent his childhood in Wales and Ireland and qualified for Belgium through his father’s family. The assistant referees will be Chris Busby and Eoghan Cross, both of the IRFU, and the TMO is Marius Jonker of the South African Rugby Union.

Match odds