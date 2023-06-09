What TV channel is Racing 92 v Toulouse? How to watch Finn Russell in Top 14 semi-final action

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will aim to extend his stay in France by one more week when he leads Racing 92 into a Top 14 play-off semi-final against Toulouse on Friday night.

Racing's Scottish fly-half Finn Russell takes a penalty kick during the Top 14 quarter-final win over Stade Francais last weekend. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Defeat would spell the end for Russell at the Parisian outfit after five years ahead of his move to Bath next season while victory would send the 30-year-old and his club into a showpiece final against either La Rochelle or Bordeaux Bègles, who meet in the other semi-final tomorrow, on June 17 at the Stade de France.

Russell kicked 14 points in the 33-20 quarter-final win over Stade Francais last weekend after surviving a head injury assessment following a dangerous tackle from Argentine flanker Marcos Kremer, who was red carded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racing’s progression to the final would mean that Russell could miss Scotland’s World Cup training camp with some of the group having joined up with head coach Gregor Townsend at BT Murrayfield this week.

Is Toulouse v Racing 92 on TV in the UK?