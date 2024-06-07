What TV channel is Northampton Saints v Bath on? How to watch Premiership Rugby final for free

Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

English club rugby’s season-ending showpiece takes place on Saturday when Northampton Saints face Bath in the Gallagher Premiership final.

The sides finished level on points at the top of the table at the end of the regular league season then came through tricky semi-finals, Northampton beating Saracens at Franklin’s Gardens while Bath overcame Sale Sharks in a tight match at the Rec.

It’s a decade since Northampton won the Premiership but you have to go back a lot longer for the last time Bath were crowned English champions. Their last success came before the Premiership era at a time when the game was transitioning from amateur to professional.

Bath’s Finn Russell will start at 10 in the Gallagher Premiership final against Northampton Saints at Twickenham. (Picture: Ben Whitley/PA)

The title win in 1996 was their sixth in eight seasons during a period in which they were the kingpins of the English game. They went on to lift the European Heineken Cup two years later but their sole success since has been the Challenge Cup triumph of 2008.

The Bath revival has been led by their South African director of rugby Johann van Graan with the help of Scotland stand-off Finn Russell, a pivotal signing last summer.

Northampton, under the leadership of director of rugby Phil Dowson, finished above Bath in the table by virtue of having won more games and they beat the West Country side 24-18 at home in November. Bath won the return fixture at the Rec, thumping the Saints 43-12 last month, although the visitors rested several key players.

Northampton Saints v Bath match details

The Gallagher Premiership final takes place at Twickenham on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Northampton Saints v Bath TV channel

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air on ITV and STV, with Hugh Woozencroft presenting, Coverage starts at 2.25pm. Pay-TV network TNT Sports is also showing the match live, with its coverage starting at 2pm on TNT Sports 1.

Northampton Saints v Bath live stream

Fans can stream the match for free via the ITV Player and the STV Player. Alternatively, TNT Sports customers can view the action via the channel website or app.

Team news

Both clubs have named unchanged teams, sticking with the players who got them to the final. Courtney Lawes will captain Northampton on his final appearance for the club before joining French side Brive. Scotland prop Elliot Millar Mills is on the bench for Saints and his international team-mates Russell and Cameron Redpath both start for Bath, who have another Scotland cap, Josh Bayliss, listed among the replacements.

