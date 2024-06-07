What TV channel is Glasgow Warriors v Stormers on? How to watch URC play-off quarter-final

Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

The BKT United Rugby Championship has reached the play-off stage and the final quarter-final of the weekend sees Glasgow Warriors take on the DHL Stormers.

The South African side won the inaugural URC in 2022 and were beaten finalists last season. Glasgow, meanwhile, have lost at the quarter-final stage in each of the last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow have home advantage because they finished in the top four in the regular URC league season while the Stormers finished fifth, one place behind the Warriors.

George Horne is back in the Glasgow Warriors starting line-up for the BKT URC quarter-final against DHL Stormers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Both sides favour attacking rugby and Glasgow will look to their strong scrum to build a platform. Their scrum is ranked third best in the league this season while the Stormers’ is ranked 14th with just an 88 per cent success rate.

Glasgow led the league as recently as last month but go into the quarter-final on the back of consecutive defeats against Bulls and Lions and an unconvincing victory over bottom-of-the-table Zebre. The Stormers won their final four games of the regular season but Glasgow came out on top 20-9 when the sides met in the league at Scotstoun in November.

The winners of the tie will meet either Munster or the Ospreys in the semi-final.

Glasgow Warriors v Stormers match details

The URC quarter-final takes place at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Kick-off is at 7.35pm.

Glasgow Warriors v Stormers TV channel

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on subscription channel Premier Sports.

Glasgow Warriors v Stormers live stream

Fans can stream the match via the Premier Sports website.

Team news

Warrick Gelant and Paul de Wet make their return to DHL Stormers match-day squad but there is no place for their influential back-rower Evan Roos, who has been ruled out with concussion. Glasgow have made five changes to their starting line-up following the laboured win over Zebre. Josh McKay replaces Kyle Rowe at full-back; club captain Kyle Steyn has recovered from a knee infection and starts on the wing, with Facundo Cordero missing out; Tom Jordan takes over at stand-off from Duncan Weir; George Horne starts at scrum-half, with Jamie Dobie dropping to the bench and Scott Cummings starts in the second row as Max Williamson joins Dobie among the replacements. George Turner has recovered from the foot injury that has kept him out since the Six Nations and is set for 100th appearance for Glasgow Warriors if called upon from the bench. It could also be his last as he is leaving the club in the summer.

Match odds