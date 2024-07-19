What TV channel is Chile v Scotland on? How to watch tour match for free

Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

Scotland are in South America for the third game of their summer tour and will take on Chile on Saturday in Santiago. It is the first time the teams have met in a full Test match but Scotland played an A international in the Chilean capital two years ago, beating the hosts 45-5.

This year’s tour opened with Gregor Townsend’s side defeating Canada 73-12 in Ottawa and continued with a 42-7 win over the USA in Washington DC. Neither of those opponents qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, unlike Chile who beat both Canada and the US to make it to France. It was their first time at a World Cup and they finished bottom of Pool D, losing to Japan, Samoa, England and Argentina.

Despite qualifying, Chile are below both the USA and Canada in World Rugby’s rankings. They are 22nd, one place worse off than Canada. The US are 18th.

Jamie Ritchie will co-captain Scotland against Chile with Sione Tuipulotu. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

After the game in Santiago Scotland will finish their tour against Uruguay in Montevideo on July 27.

Chile v Scotland match details

The match is being played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.

Chile v Scotland TV channels

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on two stations. The coverage on TNT Sports 2 is scheduled to begin at 7.50pm. The match is also being screened live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel. Its coverage will start at 7.45pm with commentary by Andrew Petrie and former Scotland hooker Fraser Brown. Highlights will be available on the Scottish Rugby website on Sunday morning.

Chile v Scotland live stream

Customers can stream the match via the TNT Sports website and app.

Team news

Scotland have made 10 changes to the side that beat the USA. There are first starts for Glasgow Warriors prop Nathan McBeth, Leicester Tigers prop Will Hurd and Oyonnax lock Ewan Johnson who all came on as replacements in the tour opener against Canada. There is likely to be a debut for Patrick Harrison, the Edinburgh hooker, who has been named on the bench. Scotland will be led by Sione Tuipulotu and Jamie Ritchie who have been named as co-captains. They are two of five players retained from the starting line-up that defeated the US, along with Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn and Alex Craig. Twelve of the 15 starters have won fewer than seven caps in a largely experimental selection.

