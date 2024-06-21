What TV channel is Bulls v Glasgow Warriors on? How to watch URC final

Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

Glasgow Warriors are one game away from winning their first major honour since 2015.

They have reached the final of the BKT United Rugby Championship and face South African side the Bulls this weekend. The Bulls have home advantage because they finished higher than Glasgow in the league in the regular season so the match will be played at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

The game is a 50,000 sell-out and there will be no more than a handful of Warriors supporters inside the famous stadium which is 1350 metres above sea level. The altitude is likely to be a significant factor but Glasgow have recent experience of playing at Loftus. They ran the Bulls close last month, losing 40-34 in the league but claimed two bonus points in defeat.

Neither side has won the URC before, although Glasgow won the competition’s predecessor, the Guinness Pro12, nine years ago. The Bulls reached the final of the inaugural URC in 2022 but lost to the Stormers.

Bulls v Glasgow Warriors match details

The URC Grand Final takes place at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Kick-off is at 5pm UK time.

Bulls v Glasgow Warriors TV channel

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage will start at 4pm and former Scotland internationals Chris Paterson, John Barclay and Ryan Wilson are part of the team which will provide comment and analysis.

Bulls v Glasgow Warriors live stream

Fans can stream the match via the Premier Sports website.

Team news

Glasgow have named an unchanged starting side for an unprecedented third game in a row, with head coach Franco Smith keeping faith with the men who beat the Stormers in the quarter-finals and Munster in the semis. There are a couple of changes on the bench, with Nathan McBeth returning after recovering from a concussion sustained in the quarters. He replaces Murphy Walker. Stand-off Duncan Weir, who played a key role in the previous game against the Bulls, is back among the replacements, with Ross Thompson dropping out. The Bulls are without full-back Willie le Roux who was concussed in the semi-final win over Leinster. His absence sees Devon Williams move from wing to full-back. Kurt-Lee Arendse comes in on the left wing after a serious facial injury caused him to miss the semi.

