What channel is the Scotland v Ireland match on? Six Nations TV details

The home side are chasing a Triple Crown and could nick the championship – or at least force the destination of the title all the way with leader France playing in the final game of the weekend.

Match details

Who: Ireland v Scotland

What: Six Nations, matchday five

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

When: 4.45pm, Saturday, March , 2022

How to watch

The match will be shown on ITV with coverage beginning at 4pm ahead of kick-off 45 minutes later. The game can also be streamed on ITV Hub.

Coverage will also be carried on radio via BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound.

Previous meetings?

Ireland and Scotland are very evenly matched historically. Of the 138 matches played, five have been drawn, and Ireland just hold the balance of the series 67-66.

Most recently Ireland have won six in a row, with Scotland’s last victory coming at Murrayfield in 2017. Prior to that Scotland were five without a win.

Teams

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), 14 Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), 13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), 12 Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), 11 James Lowe (Leinster), 10 Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), 1 Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), 2 Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), 3 Tadgh Furling (Leinster/Clontarf), 4 Tadgh Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), 5 Iain Henderson (Ulster/Acacemy) 6 Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), 7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), 8 Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)Replacements: 16 Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), 17 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), 18 Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), 19 Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), 20 Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), 21 Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), 22 Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), 23 Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (c), 14 Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), 13 Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), 12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), 11 Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), 10 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), 9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), 2 George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), 3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 4 Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), 5 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), 6 Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), 7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), 8 Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), 17 Allan Dell (London Irish), 18 WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), 19 Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), 20 Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), 21 Ben White (London Irish), 22 Finn Russell (Racing 92), 23 Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby)

Odds

Ireland 1/8 (Various) Draw 50/1 (Boylesports) Scotland 13/2 (William Hill)