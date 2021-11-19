What channel is the Scotland game on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match v Japan

Japan wing Kenki Fukuoka breaks between Scotland centre Chris Harris, left, and winger Darcy Graham during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match in Yokohama. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It is the first time the men’s sides have met since the 2019 Rugby World Cup when hosts Japan won 28-21 in Yokohama to eliminate Scotland from the tournament.

The women’s teams played each other last Sunday in Edinburgh, with Scotland winning 24-20.

Gregor Townsend’s side are looking to end the Autumn Nations Series on a high after last week’s 30-15 defeat by South Africa. The Scots opened the campaign with a 60-14 win over Tonga and then beat Australia 15-13.

Japan celebrate their 28-21 win over Scotland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Who: Scotland v Japan

What: Autumn Nations Series

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 1pm, Saturday, November 20

Referee: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

How to watch the match on TV

The match is being broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription video and on-demand streaming service won the TV rights to all four Scotland matches in the Autumn Nations Series. The coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription.

Will there be radio coverage?

TalkSPORT has the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series and is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Scotland’s record v Japan

Their meeting in the 1991 Rugby World Cup is considered the first fully fledged Test match between Scotland and Japan, although the sides had met previously in non-cap internationals. The Scots won 47-9 at Murrayfield in ’91, with tries from Gavin Hastings (2), Craig Chalmers, Tony Stanger, Iwan Tukalo, Derek White and a penalty try. Scotland won their next six Tests against Japan, including a record 100-8 win at McDiarmid Park in 2004, before losing in the 2019 World Cup.

Last time v Japan

Japan beat Scotland for the first time when they met in the final Pool A match at the World Cup two years ago. The 28-21 victory in Yokohama saw the host nation qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners while Scotland were knocked out at the pool stage for only the second time. Twelve of Scotland’s matchday 23 from the 2019 match will be involved on Saturday: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Finn Russell, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Stuart McInally, George Horne and Blair Kinghorn.

Refereeing team

New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill will take charge at Murrayfield on Saturday and will be assisted by fellow Kiwi Paul Williams and Italy’s Andrea Piardi. The TMO is Stuart Berry of South Africa.

Match odds

Japan’s lack of rugby since the World Cup is reflected in the prices, with Scotland heavy odds-on favourites. They are 1/10 with William Hill, 1/14 with Paddy Power and 1/25 with Skybet. Japan are available at 15/2 with William Hill and Paddy Power, and 9/1 with Skybet. Hills offer 33/1 for the draw.