Rugby’s EPCR Challenge Cup has reached the quarter-final stage and Edinburgh are in action against the Hollywoodbets Sharks in South Africa. The Scottish side booked their place in the last eight with a 33-15 win over Bayonne in the round of 16, while the Sharks progressed with a thumping 47-3 victory over Zebre Parma.

Sharks v Edinburgh match details

The Sharks will have home advantage in Saturday’s quarter-final which is taking place at Kings Park in Durban. The game will kick off at 12.30pm UK time.

Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott scored two tries in his side's 33-15 win over Bayonne in the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 to set up a quarter-final tie against the Sharks. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Sharks v Edinburgh TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live in the UK by TNT Sports. Viaplay showed some of the matches from earlier in the tournament but it is TNT which has the rights to the quarter-finals.

Sharks v Edinburgh live stream

The match is being streamed live by discovery+ which is available for a £30.99 monthly subscription.

Sharks v Edinburgh teams

Sharks: 15. Aphelele Fassi; 14. Werner Kok, 13. Lukhanyo Am (c), 12. Ethan Hooker, 11. Makazole Mapimpi; 10. Siya Masuku, 9. Jaden Hendrikse; 1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Emile van Heerden, 6. James Venter, 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi. Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Corne Rahl, 20. Lappies Labuschagne, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Curwin Bosch, 23. Francois Venter.

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen; 14. Jacob Henry, 13. Mark Bennett, 12. Matt Currie, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ben Vellacott (cc); 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. WP Nel, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (cc), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Bill Mata. Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Boan Venter, 18. D’Arcy Rae, 19. Jamie Hodgson, 20. Luke Crosbie, 21. Ali Price, 22. James Lang, 23. Chris Dean.

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng).

Who will the winner play in the semi-finals?

The winners of this match will play either French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne or URC team Ulster in the semi-finals, which are scheduled for the first weekend of May. Home advantage will be determined on ranking. Should Edinburgh prevail, they would be away to Clermont but at home to Ulster.

What are the other Challenge Cup quarter-final ties?