Full details ahead of Scotland’s first Quilter Nations Series clash at Murrayfield

Scotland begin their Quilter Nations Series with a match against USA - the first of four international matches this November.

Head coach Gregor Townsend will be looking to kick off the autumn campaign against the Americans, who Scotland defeated in Washington DC last year and will be warm favourites to do so again.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Scotland v USA will be played at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v USA match details

The Quilter Nations Series match between Scotland and USA takes place on Saturday, November 1 at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 5.40pm.

Scotland v USA TV channel

TNT Sports are showing the game live and it will be broadcast on their TNT Sports 2 channel.

Scotland v USA live stream

A live stream can be found on the TNT Sports website and Discovery+.

Scotland v USA teams

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors); 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), 13. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), 12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors, capt), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); 10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), 9. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors, vice-capt); 1. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), 2. Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), 3. D'Arcy Rae (Edinburgh), 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), 6. Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), 7. Dylan Richardson (Edinburgh), 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors). Replacements: 16. Harri Morris (Edinburgh), 17. Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), 18. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors), 19. Alex Samuel (Glasgow Warriors), 20. Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors), 21. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), 22. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), 23. Ross Thompson (Edinburgh).

USA: 15. Erich Storti; 14. Mitch Wilson, 13. Dominic Besag, 12. Tommaso Boni, 11. Toby Fricker; 10. Chris Hilsenbeck, 9. Ruben de Haas; 1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2. Kaleb Geiger, 3. Pono Davis, 4. Marno Redelinghuys, 5. Jason Damm (capt), 6. Viliami Helu, 7. Cory Daniel, 8. Paddy Ryan. Replacements: 16. Sean McNulty, 17. Payton Telea-Ilalio, 18. Maliu Niuafe, 19. Tevita Naqali, 20. Makeen Alikhan, 21. Ethan McVeigh, 22. Tavite Lopeti, 23. Luke Carty.