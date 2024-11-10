How to watch Scotland v South Africa

Scotland continue their Autumn Nations Series when they host world champions South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday.

It is the second of four matches Gregor Townsend’s side will play this month following on from the 57-17 win over Fiji last weekend with games against Portugal and Australia to come while it marks the start of a three-Test trip for South Africa which also includes matches against England and Wales.

The visitors arrive as the second ranked side in World Rugby behind Ireland, with Scotland in seventh place, one behind Argentina, who inflicted the Springboks only defeat in the recent Rugby Championship with a 29-28 victory in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland have not beaten South Africa since 2010 and have lost their last eight games in a row against them, with the most recent defeat coming at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Marseille.

Here are all the details for the match at Murrayfield:

Scotland host world champions South Africa at Murrayfield in the Autumn Nations Series. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v South Africa match details

The Autumn Nations Series match takes place at Murrayfield Stadium, Edimburgh on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Kick-off is 4.10pm.

Scotland v South Africa TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 3.45pm following the conclusion of Wales v Fiji.

Scotland v South Africa live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can watch the match on the TNT Sports website or via the Discovery+ app. More details are available at discoveryplus.com.

Scotland v South Africa team news

Tom Jordan will make his first start for Scotland. The versatile New Zealand-born back, who made his debut as a replacement against Fiji last Saturday after qualifying on residency grounds, has been selected at full-back in place of his injured Glasgow colleague Kyle Rowe as one of four changes to the starting XV. Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn, Toulon scrum-half Ben White and Bath stand-off Finn Russell – all of whom were unavailable last weekend as the match took place outside the international window – are the three others added to Gregor Townsend’s side. Townsend has opted for a 6-2 bench, with Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Max Williamson and Josh Bayliss the other forwards, and Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall the two backs.

Eben Etzebeth will captain South Africa with regular skipper Siya Kolisi starting on the bench. Locks Franco Mostert and RG Snyman return after long spells on the sidelines due to injury, while former Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen starts. Rassie Erasmus has gone for a 7-1 split on the bench in a squad featuring 12 of the 23 from the group that defeated Scotland at the World Cup 14 months ago.

Scotland: T Jordan; B Kinghorn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu (capt) D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, E Ashman, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, S Cummings, M Fagerson, R Darge, J Dempsey. Replacements: D Richardson, R Sutherland, E Millar Mills, M Williamson, J Bayliss, J Ritchie, J Dobie, S McDowall.

South Africa:W Le Roux; C Moodie, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, J Hendrikse; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit, E Etzebeth, F Mostert, M van Staden, E Louw, K Smith. Replacements: M Marx, G Steenekamp, V Koch, RG Snyman, S Kolisi, PS du Toit, J Wiese, G Williams.