What channel is Scotland v Portugal? TV, live stream and team news for Autumn Nations clash

Scotland v Portugal TV details ahead of Murrayfield match

Scotland take on Portugal in Edinburgh this weekend and it’s the home team’s third match in the Autumn Nations Series

Gregor Townsend’s side opened their November campaign with a 57-17 victory over Fiji then lost 32-15 to South Africa last Sunday. After the Portugal game, the Scots will complete their autumn programme against Australia at Murrayfield on November 24.

Portugal are ranked 15th in the world, nine places below Scotland, but they produced a shock result at last year’s Rugby World Cup when they defeated Fiji. They also drew with Georgia during the tournament in France and won the admiration of many neutrals with their style of attacking rugby. The lost 20-17 at home to the USA last weekend.

Here are all the details for the match at Murrayfield:

Ben Muncaster during the Scotland team run at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. He will make his debut against Portugal. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v Portugal match details

The Autumn Nations Series match takes place on Saturday, November 16 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 3.10pm.

Scotland v Portugal TV channel

There is now a new broadcast partner for the Autumn Nations Series this season and all the games are being shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+. TNT Sports was formerly known as BT Sport and is available on the Sky and Virgin platforms as well as to BT Broadband customers. Coverage is scheduled to start at 2pm.

Scotland v Portugal live stream

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is Discovery+ where all the Autumn Nations Series matches are available to stream, including Scotland v Portugal. More details are available at discoveryplus.com

Scotland v Portugal team news

Scotland head coach Townsend has made 14 changes to his starting side after the bruising encounter with South Africa. There are two uncapped players in his XV, the Glasgow Warriors lock forward Alex Samuel and Edinburgh flanker Ben Muncaster. A third uncapped player, 19-year-old Freddy Douglas, is on the bench and will become the youngest Scotland male debutant in over 60 years if he comes on.

Scotland stand-off Adam Hastings. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v Portugal previous meetings

Scotland and Portugal last met at the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Saint-Etienne with the Scots winning 56-10. They scored eight tries through Rory Lamont (two), Scott Lawson, Rob Dewey, Dan Parks, Hugo Southwell, Kelly Brown and Ross Ford.