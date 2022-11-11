What channel is Scotland v New Zealand on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match at BT Murrayfield

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

It’s the third match for Gregor Townsend’s side in the Autumn Nations Series which will conclude next weekend against Argentina in Edinburgh. Scotland opened their autumn campaign with a 16-15 loss to Australia then beat Fiji 28-12. New Zealand represents a significant step up for the Scots who have never beaten the All Blacks in 31 Test matches.

Who: Scotland v New Zealand

What: Autumn Nations Series

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 2.15pm, Sunday, November 13

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

How to watch the match on TV

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. It is the third season running that the subscription video and on-demand streaming service has broadcast the autumn internationals. Its coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

Who are the commentators and analysts?

Jill Douglas will present coverage from Murrayfield and will be joined by heavyweight guests, Warren Gatland and Andrew Mehrtens. The match commentator for Prime is Andrew Cotter, with analysis provided by former Scotland captains John Barclay and Rory Lawson. The pitchside reporter is Jenny Drummond.

Will there be radio coverage?

The commercial station talkSPORT has the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series. It is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

What is the Autumn Nations Series?

The Autumn Nations Series is not a standalone tournament but the collective name for the international matches being played by the leading Test nations from 29 October through to 26 November when the southern hemisphere’s big guns tour Europe.

Last time v New Zealand

Scotland were edged out 22-17 at Murrayfield in November 2017 in a thrilling match which saw Jonny Gray and Huw Jones score tries for the home side. Stuart Hogg looked like he would go in for a score-equalising try in the dying seconds which would have given the Scots a kick at goal to win the game, but he was brilliantly tackled by Beauden Barrett.

