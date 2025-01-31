Full details ahead of Six Nations clash at Murrayfield

Scotland open their 2025 Guinness Six Nations campaign this weekend when they take on Italy in Edinburgh.

It’s the first of two home games in a row for Gregor Townsend’s side who host Ireland in round two on February 8.

Italy beat Scotland in Rome last year in one of the 2024 championship’s major upsets. The Scots had led 22-10 but fell apart in the second half to lose 31-29.

Anything other than a home win this time around would put a huge dent in Scotland’s title aspirations.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Scotland and Italy do battle at the start of the Six Nations. | SNS Group

Scotland v Italy match details

The Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Italy takes place on Saturday, February 1 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Scotland v Italy TV channel

BBC One will show the match live as part of its joint broadcast deal with ITV. BBC has the rights to Scotland’s and Wales’ home games but the contract expires at the end of this season. Coverage begins at 1.15pm on BBC 1. The match is also available on the red button. Gabby Logan will present the coverage with Andrew Cotter providing the match commentary. The analysts will include former Scotland internationals John Barclay and Chris Paterson.

Scotland v Italy live stream

The BBC’s rights extend to online coverage and the match will be streamed live on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The stream is free.

Scotland v Italy highlights

Match highlights will be available on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer shortly after full-time. There will also be highlights and analysis on all the matches on Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two and iPlayer on Sunday at 6pm.

Murrayfield plays host to Scotland v Italy. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v Italy team news

Scotland sprang a surprise by naming Dave Cherry as their starting hooker ahead of Ewan Ashman, who is on the bench. Cherry has not played for the national side since the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Stafford McDowall replaces the injured Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre and Jonny Gray comes in for Scott Cummings who broke his arm playing for Glasgow. Jamie Ritchie will start, which means Matt Fagerson switches to No 8 and Jack Dempsey is among the replacements.