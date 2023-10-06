What channel is Scotland v Ireland? TV details for Rugby World Cup match, what Scotland need to qualify
A number of permutations are at play in the Pool B decider which could see one or both nations to progress to the last eight depending on the result, with South Africa awaiting the outcome to determine their own fate.
The simple fact is that an Ireland victory would eliminate Scotland and ensure both they and the Springboks qualify for the knock-out stages, but things become more interesting in the event of a first Scotland win over the Irish since 2017.
Scotland started their World Cup with an 18-3 defeat to South Africa before claiming bonus point wins over over Tonga (45-17) and Romania (84-0) while Ireland have won all three matches so far including a bruising 18-13 win over the Springboks in the match of the tournament thus far.
It all now comes down to the final group fixture in Paris on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Pool B decider...
Scotland v Ireland match details
The Rugby World Cup Pool B match takes place at Stade de France, Paris, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.
Is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 7.15pm.
Scotland v Ireland live stream
Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free through the ITVX website and app.
Scotland v Ireland referee
Australian official Nic Berry will take charge of the Pool B decider assisted by touch judges Jordan Way and Wayne Barnes, plus TMO Brett Cronan.
What Scotland need to qualify
The current Pool B standings are as follows: 1 South Africa 10 pts, 2 Ireland 14 pts, 3 Scotland 10 points. Only the top two sides qualify for the last eight, meaning Scotland must not only beat Ireland, but do so by more than seven points to deny Ireland a losing bonus point. That would leave both sides on 14 points in the group but Scotland would finish above Ireland based on head-to-head record and qualify for the quarter-finals alongside the Springboks, who would top the section. If Scotland win but Ireland claim a losing bonus point, the Scots would finish third and be eliminated. Should Scotland win by scoring four or more tries, claiming a bonus point to finish on 15 points, Ireland would require a losing bonus point to keep themselves in contention. Such a scenario would see all three sides finish level on 15 points and the group winner would then be determined by points difference across all Pool B matches, with second place going to the team that won the head-to-head between the two remaining sides. If Ireland top the group on points difference, South Africa would go through as runner-up due to their victory over Scotland. If South Africa top the group on points difference, Scotland would go through having defeated Ireland. If Scotland top the group on points difference then Ireland would go through in second place having defeated South Africa. The current points difference totals for the three sides are: South Africa +117, Ireland +122, Scotland +97. It means Scotland would need to win by 21 points or more to top the pool on points difference if it came down to it. There is even a scenario whereby Scotland could defeat Ireland while scoring four or more tries to claim the bonus point, but still be eliminated if Ireland manage to secure two losing bonus points by finishing within seven points AND scoring four or more tries themselves. A glorious failure Gregor Townsend’s men would be keen to avoid.
Scotland v Ireland teams
Scotland XV: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (c), Darge, Dempsey.
Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Fagerson, Crosbie, Horne, Smith.
Ireland XV: Keenan; M Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Henderson; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Ryan, Conan, Murray, Crowley, McCloskey.
