The current Pool B standings are as follows: 1 South Africa 10 pts, 2 Ireland 14 pts, 3 Scotland 10 points. Only the top two sides qualify for the last eight, meaning Scotland must not only beat Ireland, but do so by more than seven points to deny Ireland a losing bonus point. That would leave both sides on 14 points in the group but Scotland would finish above Ireland based on head-to-head record and qualify for the quarter-finals alongside the Springboks, who would top the section. If Scotland win but Ireland claim a losing bonus point, the Scots would finish third and be eliminated. Should Scotland win by scoring four or more tries, claiming a bonus point to finish on 15 points, Ireland would require a losing bonus point to keep themselves in contention. Such a scenario would see all three sides finish level on 15 points and the group winner would then be determined by points difference across all Pool B matches, with second place going to the team that won the head-to-head between the two remaining sides. If Ireland top the group on points difference, South Africa would go through as runner-up due to their victory over Scotland. If South Africa top the group on points difference, Scotland would go through having defeated Ireland. If Scotland top the group on points difference then Ireland would go through in second place having defeated South Africa. The current points difference totals for the three sides are: South Africa +117, Ireland +122, Scotland +97. It means Scotland would need to win by 21 points or more to top the pool on points difference if it came down to it. There is even a scenario whereby Scotland could defeat Ireland while scoring four or more tries to claim the bonus point, but still be eliminated if Ireland manage to secure two losing bonus points by finishing within seven points AND scoring four or more tries themselves. A glorious failure Gregor Townsend’s men would be keen to avoid.