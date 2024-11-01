Scotland v Fiji TV details ahead of Murrayfield match

International rugby returns to Europe this weekend as the Autumn Nations Series kicks off with two matches in the UK.

First up is England v New Zealand at Twickenham closely followed by Scotland v Fiji. The latter is the first of four matches Gregor Townsend’s side will play this month, three of which are already sold out.

It’s Scotland’s first game since the successful summer tour of North and South America when they won all four games, against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay. Fiji are likely to pose a sterner test and are currently ranked ninth in the world, two places below Scotland.

Here are all the details for the match at Murrayfield:

Scotland's Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings during a training session at Scottish Gas Murrayfield ahead of the Fiji game. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland v Fiji match details

The Autumn Nations Series match takes place on Saturday, November 2 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 5.40pm.

Scotland v Fiji TV channel

The Autumn Nations Series was last staged in 2022 and was broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. There is now a new broadcast partner for the series and all the games are to be shown by TNT Sports and Discovery+. TNT Sports was formerly known as BT Sport and is available on the Sky and Virgin platforms as well as to BT Broadband customers. Coverage will start at 5.30pm.

Scotland v Fiji live stream

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+ and all 21 Autumn Nations Series matches are available to stream, including Scotland v Fiji. More details are available at discoveryplus.com

Scotland v Fiji team news

The match is taking place before the official international window opens so Scotland and Fiji are not permitted to select players based in France or England. Scotland head coach Townsend has picked a starting side made up of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh players. There are nine from Glasgow in the team, including new captain Sione Tuipulotu, and six from Edinburgh.

Fiji’s team is selected mainly from the Fiji Drua side that plays in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition. They are therefore missing many of the players who helped Fiji reach the quarter-finals of last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Scotland: Rowe; Graham, Jones, S Tuipulotu (capt), Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Schoeman, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey. Replacements: D Richardson, Sutherland, Rae, Williamson, Brown, Dobie, Jordan, McDowall.

Fiji: Ravula; Karawalevu, Vota, Tabuavou, Loganimasi; Muntz, Lomani; Hetet, Ikanivere (capt), Tawake, Nasilasila, Rotuisolia, Derenalagi, Salawa, Canakaivata. Replacements: Dolokoto, Natave, Koroiduadua, Vocevoce, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Valetini, Nalaga.