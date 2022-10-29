Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe on the attack against Australia during last season's 15-13 win in the Autumn Nations Series. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s the first of four matches over four weekends at BT Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s side play for the first time since the summer tour of Argentina. The Scotland coach is expected to pick a match-day squad which is entirely home-based for the Australia game because it falls outside the international window, meaning English clubs have first call on their Scotland players.

Who: Scotland v Australia

What: Autumn Nations Series

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 5.30pm, Saturday, October 29

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

How to watch the match on TV

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. It is the third season running that the subscription video and on-demand streaming service has broadcast the autumn internationals. Its coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

Will there be radio coverage?

The commercial station talkSPORT has the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series. It is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

What is the Autumn Nations Series?

The Autumn Nations Series is not a standalone tournament but the collective name for the international matches being played by the leading Test nations between 29 October and 26 November when the southern hemisphere’s big guns tour Europe.

Who else are Scotland playing in the Autumn Nations Series?

After Australia, Scotland will take on Fiji on Saturday, November 5 (kick-off 1pm); New Zealand on Sunday, November 13 (2.15pm) and Argentina on Saturday, November 19 (3.15pm). All games are at BT Murrayfield.

Last time v Australia

Scotland beat the Wallabies 15-13 last autumn thanks to tries from Hamish Watson and Ewan Ashman, the latter coming off the bench to make his international debut. Rob Leota scored Australia’s only try in a closely fought game. It was the Scots’ third consecutive win over the Aussies under Townsend following victories in Sydney and Edinburgh in 2017.

