What channel is Scotland v Argentina on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match at BT Murrayfield

Scotland round off their Autumn Nations series campaign against Argentina at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Argentina beat Scotland in the third Test match in Santiago del Estero to win the summer series. (Photo by Pablo Gasparini / AFP via Getty Images)

It will be the fourth time this year the sides have met following Scotland’s tour of South America. Argentina came out on top in the summer, winning the series by two Tests to one, but the Pumas have not won at Murrayfield since 2009. It’s also the fourth match for Gregor Townsend’s side in the Autumn Nations Series. Scotland opened with a 16-15 loss to Australia then beat Fiji 28-12 before losing 31-23 last weekend to New Zealand.

Who: Scotland v Argentina

What: Autumn Nations Series

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: 3.15pm, Saturday, November 19

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

How to watch the match on TV

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. It is the third season running that the subscription video and on-demand streaming service has broadcast the autumn internationals. Its coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be radio coverage?

The commercial station talkSPORT has the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series. It is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

What is the Autumn Nations Series?

The Autumn Nations Series is not a standalone tournament but the collective name for the international matches being played by the leading Test nations from 29 October through to 26 November when the southern hemisphere’s big guns tour Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s history with Argentina

The sides have met 21 times since the fixture was accorded Test status in 1990, with Argentina holding an 11-10 advantage. Of the eight matches played between the teams at Murrayfield there have been four wins apiece. Scotland came out on top 14-9 when they last played in Edinburgh, in 2018, with Sean Maitland scoring the only try of the game. Argentina’s last victory at Murrayfield, in 2009, was a tryless affair. Scotland had led 6-0 at half-time through two Phil Godman penalties but the Pumas came back to win 9-6 thanks to two penalties and a drop goal from Martin Rodriguez.

Match odds