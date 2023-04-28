All Sections
What channel is Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors on? Kick-off time, TV details, how to watch for free

Glasgow Warriors are through to their first ever European semi-final and take on Scarlets on Saturday in the last four of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
 Comment

The prize for the winners is a place in the final in Dublin on May 19 against the winners of the Toulon v Benetton semi which is being played on Sunday. Glasgow beat the Scarlets 12-9 in a league match at Scotstoun earlier this month but the Welsh side have home advantage this weekend with the match being played at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. Franco Smith’s side secured their place in the last four with a hard-fought 31-21 win over the South African side the Lions, while the Scarlets defeated Clermont Auvergne 32-30.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture ...

Match details

Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets met at Scotstoun in the URC earlier this month, with Glasgow winning 12-9. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets met at Scotstoun in the URC earlier this month, with Glasgow winning 12-9. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets met at Scotstoun in the URC earlier this month, with Glasgow winning 12-9. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Who: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors.

What: EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final.

Where: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 – 5.30pm kick-off.

Is Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors on TV?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to begin at 5.15pm. BT Sport 3 can be found on channel 417 on Sky and channel 533 on Virgin and is available only to subscribers. But the match is also being screened free-to-air on the Welsh language channel S4C which is available on Sky (channel 134), Virgin (166) and Freesat (120). S4C’s coverage will begin at 5pm.

Is Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors available to live stream?

You can watch BT Sport through the BT Sport app or BT’s web player. Alternatively, if you’re with Virgin Media, you can watch BT Sport through the Virgin TV Go app. This option isn’t available on other providers’ apps like Sky Go and TV2Go. The BBC iplayer makes S4C programmes available.

What happens if the game is level after 80 minutes?

In the event of a drawn match at the end of normal time during the knockout stage, extra time of 10 minutes each way will be played. If the scores remain tied at the end of extra time, the winner will be determined as follows:

(a) the club that scored the most tries in the match (including extra time) or

(b) if equal, by a place kick competition, with three kickers from each team taking two kicks each.

Match referee

Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the match in Llanelli. His assistants will be Tual Trainini and Pierre Brousset. The all-French officiating team is completed by TMO Eric Gauzins and citing commissioner Wejdane Limame.

Match odds

Glasgow Warriors may be the away team but they are odds on favourites with the bookmakers and available at 4/6 (Ladbrokes and Coral) and 8/13 (William Hill, Paddy Power and Sky Bet). Scarlets are priced at 6/4 to win with Paddy Power and 5/4 with Ladbrokes and Coral.

