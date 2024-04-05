The last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup takes place this weekend, with Glasgow Warriors kicking the action off on Friday night.

Franco Smith’s men, who are in good form in the URC, head to London to take on Gallagher Premiership outfit Harlequins, whose coach Danny Wilson spent three seasons in charge of Glasgow Warriors. The game will take place at Twickenham Stoop and is the first of eight matches across European rugby’s premier competition over three days.

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors match details

Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors do battle at Twickenham Stoop on Friday night in London.

The Investec Champions Cup last 16 tie between Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors takes place at Twickenham Stoop, London, on Friday, April 5. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors TV Channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live by TNT Sports, who are the principal rights holders for the Investec Champions Cup. Viewers will be able to watch on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and Discovery+ Premium.

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at tntsports.co.uk or downloading the Viaplay app. A one-month subscription costs £30.99.

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors teams

Harlequins: 15. Tyrone Green; 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Oscar Beard, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Cadan Murley; 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Irne Herbst, 5. George Hammond, 6. Stephan Lewies (capt), 7. Will Evans, 8. Alex Dombrandt. Replacements: 16. Sam Riley, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Joe Launchbury, 20. Will Trenholm, 21. Tom Lawday, 22. Max Green, 23. Cameron Anderson.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Kyle Steyn (capt), 13 Stafford McDowall, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Kyle Rowe; 10 Tom Jordan, 9 George Horne; 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Max Williamson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey. Replacements: 16 Gregor Hiddleston, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Lucio Sordoni ,19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Ally Miller, 21 Henco Venter, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Duncan Weir.

Referee: Tual Trainini (Fra).

Who will the winner play in the quarter-finals?

The winner of this match will play either French Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Belges or Gallagher Premiership side Saracens in the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for next weekend. Home advantage will be determined on ranking. Should Glasgow prevail, they would be away to Bordeaux but at home to Saracens.

What are the other Champions Cup last-16 ties?