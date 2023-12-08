What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Northampton? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions Cup opener

Everything you need to know ahead of Glasgow v Northampton in the Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors host Northampton in their Champions Cup opener at Scotstoun on Friday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Glasgow Warriors kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign at home to Northampton on Friday night as the newly revamped competition gets underway.

Franco Smith’s side are back at the top table of European rugby after participating in the second-tier Challenge Cup last season, reaching the final in Dublin where they were well beaten by Toulon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have the chance to make amends after the draw paired them with the French side in Pool C, and they will also face Bayonne and old foes Exeter Chiefs, but it’s Northampton up first at Scotstoun in what promises to be a stern test for the Warriors.

Northampton have made a strong start to the Premiership season and are just two points behind leaders Sale after the opening eight matches in the English top flight. Warriors have also made an impressive start, winning five from seven in the URC to sit second behind leaders Leinster.

The Champions Cup, Europe’s premier rugby competition, has a new sponsor and format, which sees the 24 teams split into four groups of six. Each club plays four matches and the top four from each group qualify for the round of 16, with the fifth-placed side dropping into the Challenge Cup.

Munster are the sixth team in Pool C but Glasgow will not face them as teams from the same league do not play each other.

Glasgow v Northampton match details

The Champions Cup fixture takes place at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Friday, December 8, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Glasgow v Northampton on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Glasgow v Northampton live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Glasgow v Northampton team news

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Stafford McDowall (capt), 11 Ollie Smith; 10 Tom Jordan, 9 Sean Kennedy; 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 5 Richie Gray, 6 Scott Cummings, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Ally Miller, 21 Sione Vailanu, 22 Ben Afshar, 23 Ross Thompson.

Northampton Saints: 15 George Furbank (capt); 14 Ollie Sleightholme, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 George Hendy; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Paul Hill, 4 Tom Lockett, 5 Alex Moon, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Angus Scott-Youn, 8 Sam Graham.

Replacements: 16 Robbie Smith, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Tom Pearson, 21 Tom James, 22 Tom Litchfield, 23 Tom Seabrook.

Referee: Luc Ramos (France).

Match odds