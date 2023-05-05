What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Munster on? Kick-off time, TV details for URC quarter-final

Glasgow Warriors are through to the play-off quarter-finals in the United Rugby Championship and take on Munster on Saturday.

The prize for the winners is a place in the semi-final against the winners of the Leinster v Cell C Sharks tie which takes place in Dublin on Saturday. Glasgow beat Munster in Limerick in a regular season URC match in March but the Irish side have bounced back impressively, beating the Stormers in Cape Town then drawing with the Sharks in Durban.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture …

Match details

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Who: Glasgow Warriors v Munster.

What: BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

Where: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 – 7.35pm kick-off.

Is Glasgow Warriors v Munster on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be shown live on Viaplay, with coverage due to begin at 7pm. Viaplay is a subscription channel which is available through the Sky platform, Virgin Media and Prime Video.

Is Glasgow Warriors v Munster available to live stream?

You can subscribe to Viaplay through Sky and get access to the streaming platform but you need to download the Viaplay app or go to viaplay.com/gb-en/ in order to stream content.

What happens if the game is level after 80 minutes?

In the event of a drawn match at the end of normal time during the URC knockout stage, extra time of 10 minutes each way will be played. If the scores remain tied at the end of extra time then the referee will conduct a place-kick competition to determine the winner. Each team will select three kickers who each take two kicks at goal, giving each team a total of six kicks at goal. Each kicker has one minute to strike the ball and the kicks will take place from six designated marks between the 22 metre and 10m lines. It will go to sudden death if the score is level after each team has taken six kicks. All sudden death kicks will take place from the centre of the 10m line.

Match referee

Andrea Piardi of Italy will take charge of the game at Scotstoun. His assistants will be Adam Jones (WRU) and Manuel Bottino (FIR), and the TMO is Matteo Liperini (FIR).

Who are playing in the other URC quarter-finals?