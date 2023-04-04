What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Lions on? Kick-off time, TV details, how to watch online

Glasgow Warriors are through to the quarter-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup where they will meet the Emirates Lions in a one-legged tie.

Glasgow Warriors enjoyed a thumping 73-33 win over the Dragons in the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Glasgow made it through by sweeping aside the Dragons 73-33 at Scotstoun in the last 16 last weekend while the Johannesburg-based Lions enjoyed a 51-28 home win against French side Racing 92. Glasgow are at home in the quarters because they have a higher ranking than the Lions by virtue of finishing second in their group in the pool stage. The Lions finished third. This is the first season in which South African sides have been included in the European club competitions. The Warriors have never made it beyond the quarter-finals in Europe in four previous attempts. They lost three times to Saracens, in 2007, 2017 and 2019, and last season they went down 35-27 to Lyon in France in the Challenge Cup quarters.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s game…

Match details

Who: Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions.

What: EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Where: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kick-off 8pm.

The Emirates Lions defeated Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium in the URC earlier this season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Is Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions on TV?

The match is being broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 2 which can be found on channel 431 on Sky and channel 528 on Virgin and is available only to subscribers. Coverage begins at 7.45pm, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Is there a Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions live stream?

You can watch BT Sport through the BT Sport app or BT’s web player. Alternatively, if you’re with Virgin Media, you can watch BT Sport through the Virgin TV Go app. This option isn’t available on other providers’ apps like Sky Go and TV2Go.

What happens if the game is level after 80 minutes?

In the event of a drawn match at the end of normal time during the knockout stage, extra time of 10 minutes each way will be played. If the scores remain tied at the end of extra time, the winner will be determined as follows:

(a) the club that scored the most tries in the match (including extra time) or

(b) if equal, by a place kick competition, with three kickers from each team taking two kicks each.

Match referee

Matthew Carley will take charge of the match at Scotstoun. It is an all-English refereeing team and Carley’s assistants will be Daniel Jones and Hamish Smales, and the TMO is Ian Tempest.

Who will the winners face in the semi-finals?