What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby on? TV details for 1872 Cup clash

In what is the 150th anniversary of the first fixture played between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Mike Blair will take his team across the M8 hoping to win against Warriors on their own patch for the first time since 2018. It will be Glasgow head coach Franco Smith’s first taste of the fixture after joining the club this summer. The match doubles up as a United Rugby Championship match, with the second leg taking place at BT Murrayfield as a home Edinburgh match on Friday, December 30.