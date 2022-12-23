News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby on? TV details for 1872 Cup clash

The first leg of the 1872 Cup takes place on Friday when Glasgow Warriors welcome Scottish rivals Edinburgh Rugby to Scotstoun Stadium.

By Mark Atkinson
6 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:55am
Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh face each other in the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Friday night.
Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh face each other in the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Friday night.

In what is the 150th anniversary of the first fixture played between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Mike Blair will take his team across the M8 hoping to win against Warriors on their own patch for the first time since 2018. It will be Glasgow head coach Franco Smith’s first taste of the fixture after joining the club this summer. The match doubles up as a United Rugby Championship match, with the second leg taking place at BT Murrayfield as a home Edinburgh match on Friday, December 30.

What time does Glasgow v Edinburgh start?

Hide Ad

The match begins at 7.35pm at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, December 23.

What channel is Glasgow v Edinburgh on?

Hide Ad

Viaplay, formerly Premeir Sports, have the rights for all URC matches broadcast in the United Kingdom and will be showing the match live on all of their platforms. The match will also be live on radio via BBC Scotland.

What are the Glasgow and Edinburgh team line-ups?

Hide Ad

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn (captain), Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Murphy Walker, Sintu Manjezi, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Lewis Bean, Cameron Neild, Ali Price, Domingo Miotti

Edinburgh Rugby: Emiliano Boffelli; Wes Goosen, James Lang, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Charlie Savala, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Tom Cruse, WP Nel, Glen Young, Grant Gilchrist (co-captain) Jamie Ritchie (co-captain), Connor Boyle, Viliame Mata. Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Boan Venter, Angus Williams, Marshall Sykes, Ben Muncaster, Henry Pyrgos, Jaco van der Walt, Cammy Scott.

Hide Ad

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU, 28th league game).