What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby on? TV details for 1872 Cup clash

In what is the 150th anniversary of the first fixture played between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Mike Blair will take his team across the M8 hoping to win against Warriors on their own patch for the first time since 2018. It will be Glasgow head coach Franco Smith’s first taste of the fixture after joining the club this summer. The match doubles up as a United Rugby Championship match, with the second leg taking place at BT Murrayfield as a home Edinburgh match on Friday, December 30.
What time does Glasgow v Edinburgh start?
The match begins at 7.35pm at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, December 23.
What channel is Glasgow v Edinburgh on?
Viaplay, formerly Premeir Sports, have the rights for all URC matches broadcast in the United Kingdom and will be showing the match live on all of their platforms. The match will also be live on radio via BBC Scotland.
What are the Glasgow and Edinburgh team line-ups?
Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn (captain), Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Murphy Walker, Sintu Manjezi, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Lewis Bean, Cameron Neild, Ali Price, Domingo Miotti
Edinburgh Rugby: Emiliano Boffelli; Wes Goosen, James Lang, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Charlie Savala, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Tom Cruse, WP Nel, Glen Young, Grant Gilchrist (co-captain) Jamie Ritchie (co-captain), Connor Boyle, Viliame Mata. Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Boan Venter, Angus Williams, Marshall Sykes, Ben Muncaster, Henry Pyrgos, Jaco van der Walt, Cammy Scott.
Referee: Ben Blain (SRU, 28th league game).