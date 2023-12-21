How to watch the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Friday night

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh will face off against each other in two festive fixtures which are always among the most popular events on the Scottish rugby calendar.

The first match takes place at Scotstoun on Friday evening as Franco Smith’s Glasgow side play host to their neighbours from along the M8. The match is part of the regular United Rugby Championship season but doubles up as the first leg of the 1872 Cup, the annual trophy contested by Scotland’s two professional clubs.

Both teams are in good form going into the match, with each having won five and lost two of their seven URC games this season. Glasgow, having secured more bonus points than Edinburgh, sit second in the table, just behind leaders Leinster. Edinburgh are fifth, four points behind the Warriors who they will welcome to Murrayfield for the 1872 Cup second leg on December 30.

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh match details

The 1872 Cup first leg takes place on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Kick-off is 7.35pm.

Is Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh on TV?

The match will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage starts at 6.30pm with analysis coming from former Scotland internationals John Barclay, Chris Paterson and Ryan Wilson alongside Emma Dodds, Rory Hamilton and Connie McLaughlin.​

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh live stream

You can live stream the match online by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh teams

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe; Ross Thompson, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Ally Miller, Rory Darge, Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Oli Kebble, Greg Peterson, Max Williamson, Henco Venter, Ben Afshar, Tom Jordan.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Darcy Graham, Matt Currie, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, WP Nel, Glen Young, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Boan Venter, D’Arcy Rae, Marshall Sykes, Luke Crosbie, Ben Vellacott, Mark Bennett, Emiliano Boffelli.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).

