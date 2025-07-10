How to watch Fiji v Scotland

Scotland play the second match of their Skyscanner Pacific Tour this weekend when they take on Fiji.

Gregor Townsend’s side made a winning start by beating the Maori All Blacks 29-26 in New Zealand last week and have now travelled to the island nation for game two.

It’s Scotland’s first visit to Fiji since 2017 when they suffered a shock 27-22 defeat at the hands of their hosts in what was Townsend’s third match in charge of the national team.

The sides have met three times at Murrayfield since, with Scotland winning on each occasion.

Scotland's Tom Jordan in action during the win over Fiji at Murrayfield in November. | SNS Group / SRU

Fiji v Scotland match details

The tour match takes place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, July 12 and it’s an early start for viewers in the UK. The game kicks off at 4am BST.

Fiji v Scotland TV channel

The game will be shown live by subscription broadcaster Premier Sports, with coverage getting underway at 3.55am on Premier Sports 2. The channel is available in the UK on Sky, Virgin, STV Player and Amazon Prime.

Fiji v Scotland live stream

Premier Sports will stream the match live via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms. They will also repeat the Fiji v Scotland match at 8.30am.

Fiji v Scotland team news

Scotland have made 14 changes to the team which beat the Maori All Blacks, bringing in experienced players such as Darcy Graham, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist and Rory Sutherland.

Fergus Burke, the Saracens stand-off, will win his first Scotland cap. Burke came off the bench against the Maori but it was a non-cap game.

Fergus Burke will win his first cap for Scotland against Fiji. | SNS Group / SRU

Fiji: 15. Salesi Rayasi; 14. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Sireli Maqala, 12. Josua Tuisova, 11. Jiuta Wainiqolo; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Simione Kuruvoli; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Temo Mayanavanua, 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7. Elia Canakaivata, 8. Viliame Mata. Replacements: 16. Samuel Matavesi, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Samuela Tawake, 19. Mesake Vocevoce, 20. Albert Tuisue, 21. Sam Wye, 22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23. Vilimoni Botitu.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Cameron Redpath, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Steyn; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge, (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Alec Hepburn, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Josh Bayliss, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Ollie Smith.

Fiji v Scotland referee

Ben O'Keeffe from New Zealand is the match referee. His assistants will be Jordan Way and Matt Kellahan, both of Australia, and the TMO is New Zealander Richard Kelly.

Previous results

1982: Scotland 32-12 Fiji

1989: Scotland 38-17 Fiji

1993: Fiji 10-21 Scotland

1998: Fiji 51-26 Scotland

2002: Scotland 36-22 Fiji

2003: Scotland 22-20 Fiji (Rugby World Cup, in Australia)

2009: Scotland 23-10 Fiji

2012: Fiji 25-37 Scotland

2017: Fiji 27-22 Scotland

2018: Scotland 54-17 Fiji

2022: Scotland 28-12 Fiji

2024: Scotland 57-17 Fiji