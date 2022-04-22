What channel is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma on? Is there a live stream? How to watch United Rugby Championship game

Currently seventh with three rounds of fixtures remaining, Edinburgh need to finish in the top eight to make the play-offs and the top four to secure a home tie in the quarter-finals.
Zebre are bottom of the standings and out of the running.
When is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma?
The match takes place at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on Friday, April 22, and kicks off at 7.45pm.
Is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma on TV? Is there a live stream?
The match is being broadcast by Premier Sports, the pay television sports channel. It is available via the Sky and Virgin platforms on a subscription basis from £9.99 per month. It is also available online on Premier Player, again from £9.99 per month.
Form guide
Edinburgh are unbeaten at home in competitive matches this season and ran out 27-10 winners when the sides met in Parma in October.
Zebre have lost all 13 games they’ve played in the URC this season.