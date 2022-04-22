What channel is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma on? Is there a live stream? How to watch United Rugby Championship game

Edinburgh Rugby play host to Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship as they continue their quest for a place in the play-offs.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 3:25 pm
Edinburgh lock Glen Young in training. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Currently seventh with three rounds of fixtures remaining, Edinburgh need to finish in the top eight to make the play-offs and the top four to secure a home tie in the quarter-finals.

Zebre are bottom of the standings and out of the running.

When is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma?

The match takes place at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on Friday, April 22, and kicks off at 7.45pm.

Is Edinburgh v Zebre Parma on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is being broadcast by Premier Sports, the pay television sports channel. It is available via the Sky and Virgin platforms on a subscription basis from £9.99 per month. It is also available online on Premier Player, again from £9.99 per month.

Form guide

Edinburgh are unbeaten at home in competitive matches this season and ran out 27-10 winners when the sides met in Parma in October.

Zebre have lost all 13 games they’ve played in the URC this season.

