What channel is Edinburgh v Bath on? Is there a live stream? How to watch Challenge Cup last 16 tie

Edinburgh's Henry Immelman will start at full-back against Bath. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Mike Blair’s side clinched home advantage by winning Pool C while Bath dropped into Challenge Cup after finishing 11th in Pool A in the Heineken Champions Cup.

When is Edinburgh v Bath?

The match takes place at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on Saturday, April 16, with an 8pm kick-off.

Is Edinburgh v Bath on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is not available to watch on any television channel.

But the game is available on a live streaming service via EPCR, the body that runs the European club rugby competitions.

It is being offered on a pay per view basis at epcrugby.tv which is charging €4.99 for a live stream.

Can I still buy tickets to attend the match in person?

Yes, Edinburgh Rugby are selling tickets on their website.

Team news

Edinburgh have brought back Scotland internationals Mark Bennett, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott and Hamish Watson for the first knockout match to be played at the club’s new home.

Bath have picked an all-international back row comprising Josh Bayliss, Sam Underhill and Taulupe Faletau. Orlando Bailey will start at stand-off for the visitors, with Danny Cipriani providing back-up from the bench.

Who will the winners play in the quarter-finals?