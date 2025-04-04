What channel is Edinburgh Rugby v Lions on? TV, live stream, team news plus who winners plays next
Edinburgh Rugby turn their attentions to European action this week when they face Emirates Lions in the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.
The capital side have endured an inconsistent season to date in the United Rugby Championship, but qualified for the knock-out stages of Europe’s second-tier competition as third seeds and are one of the principal challengers for the tournament.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions match details
The EPCR Challenge Cup last 16 match between Edinburgh Rugby and Emirates Lions takes place on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions TV channel
Premier Sports have selected this match for live coverage and will show it on their Premier Sports Rugby channel.
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions live stream
The match will be on the Premier Sports website and also the Premier Player App.
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions next match
The winner of the tie between Edinburgh Rugby and Lions will be at home to either French side Bayonne or Bulls of South Africa in the quarter-finals next weekend.
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions team news
Edinburgh Rugby: 15 Wes Goosen; 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Matt Currie, 12 James Lang, 11 Ross McCann; 10 Ross Thompson, 9 Ben Vellacott (c); 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Paul Hill, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist (c), 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Glen Young, 20 Freddy Douglas, 21 Ali Price, 22 Cammy Scott, 23 Jack Brown.
Emirates Lions: 15 Quan Horn; 14 Richard Kriel, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Rynhardt Jonker, 11 Edwill van der Merwe; 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morne van den Berg; 1 SJ Kotze, 2 Franco Marais, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Jarod Cairns, 7 Ruan Venter, 8 Francke Horn (c). Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 RF Schoeman, 19 Izan Esterhuizen, 20 Siba Qoma, 21 Nico Steyn, 22 JC Pretorius, 23 Marius Louw.
