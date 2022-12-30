What channel is Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors on? TV details for 1872 Cup clash

Glasgow won the first leg 16-10 at Scotstoun last week, with a try from Jack Dempsey, a conversion and a penalty from George Horne, and two penalties from Tom Jordan. It means Edinburgh will have to overturn a six-point deficit if they are to retain the trophy they won in May. There are also league points at stake, with the match doubling up as a United Rugby Championship fixture. The two Scottish teams are currently tied on 24 points in the URC standings but Glasgow have a game in hand.
What time does Edinburgh v Glasgow start?
The match kicks off at 7.35pm at BT Murrayfield on Friday, December 30.
What channel is Edinburgh v Glasgow on?
Viaplay, formerly Premier Sports, have the rights for all URC matches broadcast in the United Kingdom and will be showing the match live on all of their platforms. The match will also be live on radio via BBC Scotland Extra and medium wave.
What are the Edinburgh and Glasgow team line-ups?
Edinburgh Rugby: Emiliano Boffelli; Wes Goosen, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos; Boan Venter, Tom Cruse, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (cc), Jamie Ritchie (cc), Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.
Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Pierre Schoeman, Angus Williams, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Charlie Shiel, Charlie Savala, Cammy Hutchison.
Glasgow Warriors: Ollie Smith; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn (c); Tom Jordan, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Lucio Sordoni, Sintu Manjezi, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.
Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Lewis Bean, Cameron Neild, George Horne, Domingo Miotti.
Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)