What channel is Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors on? TV details for 1872 Cup clash

Glasgow won the first leg 16-10 at Scotstoun last week, with a try from Jack Dempsey, a conversion and a penalty from George Horne, and two penalties from Tom Jordan. It means Edinburgh will have to overturn a six-point deficit if they are to retain the trophy they won in May. There are also league points at stake, with the match doubling up as a United Rugby Championship fixture. The two Scottish teams are currently tied on 24 points in the URC standings but Glasgow have a game in hand.