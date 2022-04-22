What channel is DHL Stormers v Glasgow Warriors on? Is there a live stream? How to watch United Rugby Championship game

Glasgow Warriors are in Cape Town to take on the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, the first of two matches they are playing in South Africa this month, with a game against the Bulls to follow in Pretoria next week.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:38 pm
Jack Dempsey is back in the Glasgow Warriors team to face Stormers.

Glasgow are third in the URC standings, on 50 points, with three rounds of fixtures remaining in the regular season. Fifth-placed Stormers are three points behind and looking to leapfrog the Scottish club.

When is Glasgow Warriors v Stormers?

The match takes place at Stormers’ DHL Stadium on Friday, April 22, and kicks off at 5.30pm UK time.

Is Glasgow Warriors v Stormers on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is being broadcast by Premier Sports, the pay television sports channel. It is available via the Sky and Virgin platforms on a subscription basis from £9.99 per month. It is also available online on Premier Player, again from £9.99 per month.

Team news

Glasgow Warriors are missing experienced forwards Ryan Wilson and Scott Cummings, and winger Sebastian Cancelliere, who were all injured in last Friday’s win over Newcastle. Wilson and are replaced by Jack Dempsey and Kiran McDonald, respectively. Josh McKay moves from full-back to wing in place of Cancelliere and Ollie Smith comes into the side at full-back.

Springboks full-back Warrick Gelant is back in the Stormers squad after missing the recent win over the Bulls with a finger injury. He will start on the bench against Glasgow.

