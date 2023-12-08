What channel is Clermont v Edinburgh Rugby? Is it on TV? How to watch Challenge Cup opener

Everything you need to know ahead of Clermont v Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup

Edinburgh Rugby take on Clermont Auvergne at the Stade de Marcel-Michelin in their Challenge Cup opener. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Edinburgh Rugby kick off their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign in France on Friday as they take on Clermont Auvergne in the newly revamped competition opener.

It promises to be a tough assignment for Sean Everitt’s side up against the three-time winners at their hostile Stade Marcel-Michelin arena.

Edinburgh will have aspirations of going far in the European rugby’s second-tier tournament after watching neighbours Glasgow Warriors reach the final in Dublin last season where they lost to Toulon.

They have made a strong start to the URC, winning five of the opening seven matches to sit in fifth place. Clermont, meanwhile, have not enjoyed quite such a good start to their domestic season. They stand joint sixth in the Top14 after five wins and four defeats.

The Challenge Cup has a new format this season which sees the 18 clubs drawn into three pools of six, including two invited teams: Tbilisi-based Black Lion, the first Georgian club in the competition, and South Africa’s Toyota Cheetahs.

Each club will play four matches against four different clubs during the pool stage, two home and two away. The top four in each group progress to the Challenge Cup round of 16, where they will be joined by the four fifth-placed Champions Cup teams.

Clermont v Edinburgh match details

The Challenge Cup Pool 3 fixture takes place on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand, France. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Is Clermont v Edinburgh on TV?

The match will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7.55pm.

Clermont v Edinburgh live stream

You can live stream the match online by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Clermont v Edinburgh teams

Clermont: 15 Alex Newsome; 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Julien Heriteau, 12 George Moala, 11 Thomas Roziere; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Sebastien Bezy; 1 Etienne Falgoux, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Cristian Ojovan, 4 Rob Simmons, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Lucas Dessaigne, 7 Peceli Yato, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula.

Replacements: 16 Yohan Beheregaray, 17 Daniel Bibi Biziwu, 18 Henzo Kiteau, 19 Fritz Lee, 20 Killian Tixeront, 21 Baptiste Jauneau, 22 Jules Plisson, 23 Pierre Fouyssac.

Edinburgh: 15 Tim Swiel; 14 Harry Paterson, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Chris Dean, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Cameron Scott, 9 Ben Vellacott; 1 Robin Hislop, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Javan Sebastian, 4 Marshall Sykes, 5 Jamie Hodgson, 6 Luke Crosbie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Bill Mata.

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Angus Williams, 19 Glen Young, 20 Connor Boyle, 21 Charlie Shiel, 22 Matt Currie, 23 Wes Goosen.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

Match odds