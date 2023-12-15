What channel is Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions Cup match

Everything you need to know ahead of Warriors’ trip to France in the Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors take on French Top14 side Bayonne at Stade Jean Dauger in the Champions Cup. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images for EPCR)

Glasgow Warriors will aim to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Investec Champions Cup campaign as they travel to France to take on Top14 side Bayonne in their second match of European rugby’s top competition.

Franco Smith’s men opened the group stages with a 28-19 home defeat to Northampton Saints last Friday to leave them bottom of Pool 3 as the only side not to register a single point from the opening round fixtures.

They can ill-afford to return from the Pyrénées-Atlantiques with nothing to show for their efforts as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions Cup knockout stages alive while seeking a morale-boost ahead of the upcoming 1872 Cup double-header Edinburgh Capitals either side of Christmas.

Bayonne are currently 10th in the French top flight having won four and lost five of their league matches thus far while Warriors have enjoyed a strong start to the URC to sit second top behind leaders Leinster with five wins from their opening seven matches.

Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors match details

The Champions Cup Pool 3 match takes place on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Is Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors teams

Bayonne: 15 Tom Spring, 14 Aurélien Callandret, 13 Cheikh Tiberghien, 12 Guillaume Martocq, 11 Nadir Megdoud, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Gela Aprasidze; 1 Swan Cormenier, 2 Facundo Bosch, 3 Junior Tagi, 4 Denis Marchois, 5 Manuel Leindekar, 6 Rémi Bourdeau, 7 Baptiste Heguy, 8 Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: 16 Vincent Giudicelli, 17 Matis Perchaud, 18 Tevita Tatafu, 19 Thomas Ceyte, 20 Arthur Iturria, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Thomas Dolhagaray, 23 Reece Hodge.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (capt), 11 Ollie Smith, 10 Ross Thompson, ​9 George Horne; 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Greg Peterson, 5 Alex Samuel, 6 Gregor Brown, 7 Thomas Gordon, 8 Ally Miller.

Replacements: 16 Angus Fraser, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Richie Gray, 20 Max Williamson, 21 Henco Venter, 22 Ben Afshar, 23 Tom Jordan.

