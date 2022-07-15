What channel is Argentina v Scotland on? Is it on TV? Live details for rugby international in Santiago del Estero

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe is tackled by Argentina's Jerónimo de la Fuente during the second Test in Salta. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

They are taking on the Pumas in the Test series decider in the north-western city of Santiago del Estero.

What time is Argentina v Scotland?

The match takes place on Saturday night and kicks off at 8.10pm UK time at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, a 30,000-capacity stadium which opened last year and is staging a rugby international for the first time.

What channel is showing Argentina v Scotland?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Action. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm and will be the final game in the station’s quadruple bill of South v North rugby internationals, following New Zealand v Ireland, Australia v England and South Africa v Wales. All four series are tied at 1-1 going into the final Test matches.

What should we expect?

Scotland’s first Test defeat in Argentina was a jolt for the tourists but they responded well in Salta, particularly in the second half. Gregor Townsend, the coach, believes they will need to be better in the third Test as they look to emulate the Scotland side of 2010 by winning a series in Argentina.

For the hosts, it is their final match before they play Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the Rugby Championship in August and September.