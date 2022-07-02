What channel is Argentina v Scotland on? Is it on TV? Live details for rugby international in Jujuy

Scotland are taking on Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy in the first match of a three-Test series against the Pumas.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 11:40 am
Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli in action for Argentina against Scotland in Resistencia in 2018. (Photo: PABLO GASPARINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli in action for Argentina against Scotland in Resistencia in 2018. (Photo: PABLO GASPARINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The hosts are playing at home for the first time in three years and it is their first game under their new head coach, Michael Cheika.

Scotland warmed up for the match with a convincing 45-5 win over Chile in an A international in Santiago last weekend.

What time is Argentina v Scotland?

The match takes place on Saturday night and kicks off at 8.10pm UK time at Estadio 23 de Agosto, the 24,000-capacity football ground which is home to Gimnasia, a club in the Argentine second tier.

What channel is showing Argentina v Scotland?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm and Jamie Lyall will be match commentator, with analysis provided by former Scotland forward Jim Hamilton.

What should we expect?

Scotland have an excellent recent record in Argentina, winning their last five games in five different cities: Buenos Aires, Tucuman, Mar del Plata, Córdoba and Resistencia.

Jujuy is a new venue for Scotland and Gregor Townsend expects it to be hostile. Traditionally, Argentina boast a formidable pack but they will pose plenty of attacking threats in their backline, including Emiliano Boffelli, the outstanding Edinburgh winger who was voted the club’s players’ player of the year in his first season in Scotland.

