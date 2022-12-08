Wes Goosen ready to fill Darcy Graham void after 'flat-line' start with Edinburgh

Injuries delayed Wes Goosen’s debut but the winger is now three games into his Edinburgh career and looking to make his mark with the club.

Wes Goosen during an Edinburgh training session at the DAM Health Stadium this week. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The news this week that the on-form Darcy Graham will be out until February came as a blow but it does open the door for Goosen.

The South African-born former New Zealand under-20 international played at full-back against Munster last week but is more at home on the wing and is likely to return there for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Saracens, with Emiliano Boffelli coming back into the side at 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having missed the first couple of months of the season with a calf problem Goosen has nothing but sympathy for Graham.

“Darcy is one of the best in the world at the moment,” said Goosen. “He’s scoring with so many touches of the ball and he’s been absolutely lethal. I’m devastated for him. You’d never wish an injury upon anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Graham, Goosen has pace to burn and the former Hurricanes man feels he needs to now step up and show his worth. Asked to assess his performances thus far, he said: “To be honest, I guess it’s a flat line. I’m not happy, I’m not disappointed. I know I can do a lot more, give a lot more to the team.

“It’s a little bit different, the rugby back home [compared] to here. But finding ways I can put my game from back home into this kind of game is coming. I feel like I’m getting there, but I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad