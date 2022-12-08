Wes Goosen ready to fill Darcy Graham void after 'flat-line' start with Edinburgh

The news this week that the on-form Darcy Graham will be out until February came as a blow but it does open the door for Goosen.
The South African-born former New Zealand under-20 international played at full-back against Munster last week but is more at home on the wing and is likely to return there for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Saracens, with Emiliano Boffelli coming back into the side at 15.
Having missed the first couple of months of the season with a calf problem Goosen has nothing but sympathy for Graham.
“Darcy is one of the best in the world at the moment,” said Goosen. “He’s scoring with so many touches of the ball and he’s been absolutely lethal. I’m devastated for him. You’d never wish an injury upon anyone.”
Like Graham, Goosen has pace to burn and the former Hurricanes man feels he needs to now step up and show his worth. Asked to assess his performances thus far, he said: “To be honest, I guess it’s a flat line. I’m not happy, I’m not disappointed. I know I can do a lot more, give a lot more to the team.
“It’s a little bit different, the rugby back home [compared] to here. But finding ways I can put my game from back home into this kind of game is coming. I feel like I’m getting there, but I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to give.
“There’s a bit more kicking over here and a little bit less running. But at the same time there’s also a lot of opportunities. The 9 defends on the wing over here, whereas back home the 9 defends in the pocket, so that creates more opportunities around the ruck – as a winger you can get more involved. So just seeing those little mismatches and I guess just being aware of those things in a game, because you’re looking at different things.”