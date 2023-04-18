The capital side will complete their campaign on Friday with an away match against Ulster which will be Blair’s final game in charge. He announced in February he wanted to move in a new direction and concentrate on being “a world class attack coach”. Skinner, the Scotland forward, hopes that will be with Edinburgh. “I don’t know what he wants but he is enjoying the attack role I think and he has a fantastic connection, a bond with the players. He is a fantastic coach. A hundred per cent I would love to have Mike at the club. This is the most I have spoken about it and if I reflect on it, of course I want Mike to stay. We have the same opinion towards Mike. We think he is a fantastic coach who has created a great environment here and we owe him a lot and want him to stay.”

Blair brought Skinner to Edinburgh last summer but the club have endured a difficult season, missing out on the play-offs in the United Rugby Championship after winning just six of their 17 matches and they currently sit 12th in the 18-team league ahead of the final round of fixtures. It contrasts with last season, Blair’s first in charge, when Edinburgh reached the play-offs before losing narrowly to eventual winners the Stormers in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Blair’s announcement that he was stepping down, Edinburgh brought in Steve Diamond as ‘lead rugby analyst’. Skinner said Diamond’s presence had freed up Blair to concentrate more on attack but the player said he was unsure whether the former Sale Sharks and Saracens coach would remain with the club. “He has been a great addition but I am not going to comment to be honest because I have no clue about what is going on,” said Skinner.

Mike Blair says farewell to the Edinburgh supporters following his final home match in charge, against the Ospreys last weekend. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)