'We often let those games slip away': Edinburgh take heart from opening-day win
Six debutants, along with new coach Sean Everitt, had a lot to do with the more pragmatic approach which brought the victory after being 14-3 down at half-time, with outside half Ben Healy key to the improvements.
Captain Ben Vellacott was not getting carried away with the performance after the game, though he recognised the value of the result.
“Obviously we were really happy with the win towards the end, obviously not happy with the whole performance but this is a tough place to win,” said the scrum half. “We were really happy with how the debutants went, they made a massive impact on the game. To get the first win under a new coach is always good, good for confidence, and we are back home against the Lions next week so we cannot wait.
“Ben (Healy) was obviously really influential towards the game, it makes my life a lot easier when you have got a 10 who can control the game like he can. He is a quality player, a quality international fly half, so it is great to have him at the club.
“We often let those games slip away, especially in the last couple of years. We do not want to go away from our strengths, we like to be an attacking team, but we were probably turning over the ball in our own half too much last year. So it is just being a little more pragmatic about where we play the game, kicking a little bit earlier which we showed again today.”
It is a change of approach they will take into the home game against the Emirates Lions this weekend. “Having Sean as our coach will be really helpful this week, obviously he has a lot of knowledge around South African rugby,” said Vellacott. “We want a bit of revenge against the Lions as they took our scalp at home last year, so hopefully it will be a good physical and fast game.”