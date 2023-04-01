A record-busting performance from Glasgow Warriors was not enough to satisfy head coach Franco Smith who felt they weren’t clinical enough in defeating the Dragons 73-33 at Scotstoun.

Glasgow Warriors wing Cole Forbes runs through to score a second half try in the 73-33 win over the Dragons in the Challenge Cup last 16. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was the highest points tally ever posted by a Warriors side and their haul of 11 tries was also a new landmark. Johnny Matthews, the hooker, scored five of them, another club record, as Glasgow booked their place in the quarter-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup. Their opponents will be South African side the Lions, who defeated Racing 92 51-28 and will travel to Scotstoun next Saturday for the last-eight tie. “There are a lot of things we can do much better, but for tonight we must take the joy out of the win,” said Smith. “There was a conversation in the changing room - I don’t want to say we are disappointed, but we are not completely happy with how it went. That’s the group - not me. The fact that we’ve allowed them to score three tries with only 14 players on the field hurts.”

The Dragons, who scored five tries in total, had their former Glasgow prop Aki Seiuli sent off after 32 minutes for a wild lunge at George Horne. “The fact they scored any points hurts for us because it’s our objective to be as good as we can be on both sides of the ball,” added Smith. “For tonight there is a lot of joy we must take, but it is not our objective to chase records. If it happens, compliments to the players and coaches, definitely. But our objective is to be the best we can be. We took some good strides but we can still be a lot more clinical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthews’ contribution was praised by Smith, in particular the try he ran in after a great break from prop Allan Dell. His other four all came from lineout drives, a well rehearsed Glasgow ploy. “It was great to see,” said the coach. “But I think the one he scored from general play was also really good. I think Johnny will be the first guy to thank the guys in front of him for their hard work in the maul. He’s the ball-carrier in that regard and he gets the accolade with the tries. But I’m glad our set-piece is getting better.”