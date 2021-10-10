Watsonians turn on the style as Ayrshire Bulls have one eye on final

Watsonians 43 Ayrshire Bulls 14

By Colin Renton
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 4:49 pm
Ben Muncaster rounded off the scoring for Watsonians in the win over Ayrshire Bulls. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Watsonians turned on the style to demolish Ayrshire Bulls in the final game of the FOSROC Super6 regular season.

The visitors, perhaps with an eye on next week’s final against Southern Knights, conceded five first half tries and never posed the threat that had seen them win five successive games.

The hosts struck the initial blow when Sam Daly raced through some lacklustre tackling to dot down, and Joe Reynolds converted before creating the next score for Scott King and again adding the extras.

Bulls were a shadow of the side that has shown steady improvement throughout the campaign. And they continued to leak tries as the minutes ticked by. Ru Smith was next on the score sheet after intercepting just inside opposition territory and racing in, then Harvey Elms bagged number four following a kick ahead. And the points tally mounted when Karl Main touched down for number five and Reynolds converted.

Half time was beckoning before the Bulls mounted their first attack of note, and it paid off when Ryan Sweeney crashed over from close range and Matt Minogue converted.

The visitors made five substitutions at half time but, although they were more competitive in the second period, they never looked capable of making a contest of it and managed only a converted Christian Townsend touchdown. And it was the hosts who had the last word when Matt Currie sprinted over for try number six then Ben Muncaster crashed over for a converted score in the final minute.

