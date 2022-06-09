Watsonians close in on FOSROC title with Edinburgh's Matt Currie in at outside centre

Matt Currie. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The capital side go into their final match of the campaign unbeaten and knowing that one match point or more will see them crowned champions.

However, County know that if they can get a bonus-point win at Meggetland - ‘Sonians’ temporary ‘home’ - and keep their opponents from getting anything on the night then things will get really interesting.

Then both sides would be on 27 points and it would all come down to points difference with Watsonians currently on +41 and County on +39.

Watsonians' Lewis Berg during a FOSROC Super6 match between Southern Knights and Watsonians. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

As a result, it is all to play for and should be a cracker.

Edinburgh Rugby’s Currie, 21, was one of six uncapped players named in the squad by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend for the upcoming South America tour on Wednesday and he will wear 13 for ‘Sonians in this one.

Connor Boyle, the Edinburgh back-row who came through the ranks at Watsonians, is also released to play and he will be in the number seven jersey.

“Play-off games are about producing your best on the big occasion and our squad will turn up determined to do that,” Watsonians head coach Fergus Pringle said.

County have had to re-jig their matchday 23 somewhat due to Scotland under-20 call-ups and the way the pro release has gone for them.

Stevie Hamilton, DJ Innes, John McKenna and George Breese start while their back-row of George Arnott, co-captain Connor Gordon and Benedict Grant will be key.

“Whilst we know Watsonians will go into the match as favourites, for both the win and the Sprint Series title, we have given ourselves a chance and go into the match with the belief that we can beat the odds,” County head coach Ben Cairns said.