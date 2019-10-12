WATCH: Japan face heavy flooding at practice ahead of Rugby World Cup clash with Scotland

The Japanese rugby team faced knee-high flooding at practice as Typhoon Hagibis continues to threaten their final group match with Scotland.

A decision is set to be made at midnight UK time on whether the final Pool A clash between the hosts and Scotland will go ahead, but the Cherry Blossoms were filmed making the best of the difficult conditions in Tokyo the meantime.

Along with expected widespread damage across the county, the storm has already put paid to two Saturday World Cup fixtures, with New Zealand against Italy and England versus France both called off. If Scotland’s match in Yokohama does not go ahead following an inspection Gregor Townsend’s team will exit the competition. Scotland currently sit behind the tournament hosts and cancellation will mean a 0-0 draw under tournament rules.

The Scottish Rugby Union have pushed for the match to go ahead, either on Sunday or on the following day, and have admitted to considering legal action to ensure the fixture is completed.

