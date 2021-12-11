Watch as Finn Russell dazzles in Racing 92 win over Northampton

Finn Russell was at the heart of everything for Racing 92 in their dominant win over Northampton on Friday evening.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 12:55 pm
Finn Russell of Racing 92 kicks the ball upfield during the Heineken Champions Cup win over Northampton Saints (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scotland international played a pivotal role in four of his team’s five tries to help secure a 45-14 victory for the French side at Franklin’s Gardens on the opening night of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The match was shown on BT Sport, who shared a clip on Twitter of Russell turning on the style, collecting a kick deep in his own half, then leaving several Northampton players trailing in his wake before a sumptuous offload released Wenceslas Lauret for his second try of the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd could only the applaud the performance of Russell as he put his team to the sword.

"Finn Russell passed well, kicked well, ran the game well. He’s a quality footballer,” Boyd said.

“When Finn plays behind a pack that gives him front-foot ball he’s an absolute handful.

“When you play someone like Finn Russell, it’s not him you have to get at, it’s the ball he picks up. I enjoy watching Finn play, he’s a quality player.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Finn RussellChris BoydNorthamptonScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.