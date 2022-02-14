Why Glasgow Warriors could call on Jamie Dobie anywhere and anytime

He added that the 20-year-old proved that he is a good enough all-round player to fill in anywhere across the team’s backline if required.

Dobie’s pace, positional awareness, solidity under the high ball and tackling all went under the microscope against Munster, and he proved himself equal to the challenge to help his team to a gritty 13-11 victory which saw them climb to third in the United Rugby Championship table.

“Jamie showed what a quality player he is playing on the wing – he did a great job,” said Murchie. “We try to plan for who goes where if something happens, and sometimes that means we have somebody playing in a position which isn’t their first choice.

Glasgow's Jamie Dobie during the United Rugby Championship match between Glasgow Warriors and Munster at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Jamie had run on the wing at training during the week, and with the skills he’s got, he can play anywhere. He’s just a smart rugby player and it is good to have those types in the squad.”

Murchie added that he is hopeful McLean will come back into the frame for next Saturday’s home clash against Benetton. “He’s coming through the usual protocols so hopefully he will come through,” he said.

Glasgow hope to have Scotland squad members McLean (if fit), Sam Johnson, Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn available for the Benetton game.