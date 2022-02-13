Wales vs Scotland highlights 2022: watch best bits from Six Nations match in Round 2 of rugby union championship

Scotland were left disappointed yesterday as they were defeated 20-17 by Wales – an eleventh successive loss in Cardiff as they continue their 20-year record without a win in the Welsh capital.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham and Wales prop Tomas Francis scored tries while Dan Biggar and Finn Russell kicked penalties as the first half ended all square.

There were no second-half tries for either side, however Biggar sealed the win for Wales with a late drop-goal after Russell received a 68th-minute yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 12: Alex Cuthbert of Wales takes on Sam Skinner of Scotland and Matt Fagerson of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Scotland were unable to fight back in the final stages of the match as Wales’ defence stood firm and guided them to victory.

Wales: L. Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins (J Davies, 69), Rees-Zammit; Biggar (capt; Sheedy, 79), T. Williams; W. Jones (G Thomas, 65), Elias (Lake, 65), Francis (Lewis, 59), Rowlands (S Davies, 75), Beard, Basham, Morgan, Moriarty (Wainwright, 57).

Replacements: Lake, G. Thomas, Lewis, S. Davies, Wainwright, G. Davies, Sheedy, J. Davies

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu (Kinghorn 72), Van der Merwe (Redpath, 79); Russell, Price (White, 62); Schoeman (Sutherland, 44-63), McInally (Turner, 44), Nel (Z. Fagerson, 44), Gray (Darge, 62), Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M. Fagerson (Bradbury, 31)